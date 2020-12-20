The Old European to host Christmas drive-thru event featuring Santa

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A popular breakfast spot in Spokane wants to help spread holiday cheer on Christmas Eve.

Head to the Old European this Wednesday and you can see Santa while picking up your breakfast order. The restaurant is hosting a drive-thru Christmas event, complete with hot cocoa and candy canes.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Dec. 24 at the Old European on N. Division.

RELATED: Home 4 The Holidays: Ideas for a COVID friendly holiday season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old European (@oldeuropean_spokane)

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.