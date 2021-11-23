The Numerica Skate Ribbon opens today! Here’s what you need to know

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Skating is back in season at the Numerica Skate Ribbon today!

The ice skating rink in Riverfront Park returns — and with some changes from last year’s experience.

Skaters are welcomed back to glide with family and friends along the 650-foot long pathway with inclines and declines.

There will also be firepits where skaters can go and warm up.

The Numerica Skate Ribbon also shares a space with the Sky Ribbon Café where you can enjoy delicious food.

Unlike last year — reservations will not be required. But you must wear a mask and skate groups must social distance.

You also might remember the skating zones keeping guests separated last year — those are no more!

Skate where you want, however fast you want, but keep your distance and be mindful of others.

The ribbon opens on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.

Admission (1 hour)

Adult (ages 13+): $7.95/per hour

Youth (ages 3-12): $5.95/per hour

Ages 2 and under: FREE

Skate Rental: $5.95/per visit

Helmets: Available to check out free of charge.

With the return of the ribbon comes the return of some exciting events and features:

DJ Night on the Ice: Get your ‘skate’ on with DJ A1 for themed nights, music, lights, contests, and more — every Friday in December and January, starting at 6 p.m.!

Get your ‘skate’ on with DJ A1 for themed nights, music, lights, contests, and more — every Friday in December and January, starting at 6 p.m.! Cheap Skate Tuesdays: Enjoy free skate rentals with each paid admission ($5.95 value)

Enjoy free skate rentals with each paid admission ($5.95 value) Ice Skating Lessons: Learn to ice skate with lessons provided by Spokane Figure Skating Club — coming January and February!

Learn to ice skate with lessons provided by Spokane Figure Skating Club — coming January and February! Skate for a Cause: Support your favorite nonprofit with the new Skate for a Cause events! 30% of event sales will be donated to the cause

Support your favorite nonprofit with the new Skate for a Cause events! 30% of event sales will be donated to the cause Enhanced Lighting Features: Enjoy new lighting enhancements, including a sound activated LED light tunnel over the ice!

There’s also a new bar opening that’ll serve hot cocoa, coffee, cocktails and more!

For more information about COVID-19 guidelines, group skate visits and ice passes, see the official page on the City of Spokane website.

