The North Idaho State Fair wants your feedback

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The North Idaho State Fair and Gem State Stampede is looking for your feedback on how it should handle this year’s events.

The fair is currently scheduled for August 26 to 30. The fair features several different exhibits including horticulture, home arts, livestock, and culinary arts. Guests can also enter contests to win prizes at the fair.

Other fairs and festivals around the region have cancelled this year, because of concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The survey will ask how comfortable you’d feel at different events at the fair. It also asks about wearing face masks at the fair and other safety concerns.

Make your voice heard, and take the survey HERE.

