The new year will be warmer with wet weather for the weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know heading into the new year — the precipitation will continue for a while, with a short break at the start of 2021, before coming back over the weekend.

Thu 4 2 Things[1]

We’re also seeing above average highs for this time of year.

Thu Highs[1]

Here is the wet start to 2021,  cloudy and mild this afternoon. There will be a chance of early morning showers on New Year’s Day with a dry afternoon. The weekend will be warmer, with rain showers in the valley and mountain snow.

Thu Planning[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.