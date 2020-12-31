The new year will be warmer with wet weather for the weekend – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know heading into the new year — the precipitation will continue for a while, with a short break at the start of 2021, before coming back over the weekend.

We’re also seeing above average highs for this time of year.

Here is the wet start to 2021, cloudy and mild this afternoon. There will be a chance of early morning showers on New Year’s Day with a dry afternoon. The weekend will be warmer, with rain showers in the valley and mountain snow.