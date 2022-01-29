‘The New 63’ social house opening at old Rocky Rococo location

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Asian Fusion restaurant is opening soon at the old Rocky Rococo location.

The New 63 is coming to 520 W. Main Avenue. The social house and eatery plans to open at some point in February.

The building just got refurbished flooring, along with a new sign and a twist on Rocky’s barbershop pole.

The old business, Rocky Rococo, was one of Spokane’s signature pizza restaurants. It closed on May 1, 2020, after 35 years in business.

The New 63 is also looking for new employees. It’s hiring servers, line cooks, hosts, and other positions. Anyone interested can send their resume to thenew63SocialHouse@outlook.com.

They will likely announce their official opening date on their Facebook page. Be on the lookout for this new downtown food spot!

