The New 63 Social House & Eatery now open in former Rocky Rococo’s space

by Will Wixey

Credit: The New 63 on Facebook

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant is now open to the public in downtown Spokane.

The New 63 Social House and Eatery had its grand opening at 11 a.m. on Monday. The Asian fusion restaurant is in the former Rocky Rococo’s space at 520 W. Main Avenue.

The New 63 announced its arrival to the old Rocky Rococo’s location in early January and has been renovating ever since. The building now has refurbished flooring, polished interiors and a new sign promoting the venue.

The restaurant has a wide variety of menu options, focusing mainly on rice bowls, soba bowls, pasta and pizza. There’s also a full-service bar with local drafts and craft cocktails.

It will be open Sundays through Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight. You can view the full menu here.

