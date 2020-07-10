The Money Team with GU, EWU and Idaho players falls in the round of 16 in TBT

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The only live, televised basketball in the United States right now is The Basketball Tournament. Basketball fans in the Inland Northwest had extra rooting interest in The Money Team, made up of former GU star Kyle Wiltjer, EWU Eagle Jacob Wiley and Idaho Vandal Jeff Ledbetter.

They had a 40-point first quarter, but team “Herd That,” with most players from Marshall, erased an 18-point deficit to make the Elam Ending a thriller.

Whichever team reached 101 points first was the winner, and Herd That took their first lead of the game at 100-99, before former Arizona Wildcat Ryan Luther made a lay-up to upset the seventh-seeded Money Team.

Jacob Wiley finished with 10 points and five rebounds, Kyle Wiltjer added nine points and Ledbetter had three. It’s a single-elimination tournament, so The Money Team will head home empty-handed.

