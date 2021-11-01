‘The Masked Singer’ National Touring stopping in Spokane this July

by Erin Robinson

Credit: The Masked Singer

SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Masked Singer” will make a stop at the Spokane Arena as part of the popular show’s upcoming national tour.

Audiences will be able to enjoy their favorite characters brought to life on stage with a live show for all ages. There will also be celebrity guests and new performances.

The live show will feature at least one local celebrity at every show who will perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will try to use clues to guess their identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night. It will also feature fan-favorite masked characters from the TV show.

The Masked Singer will stop in Spokane on July 21, 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

