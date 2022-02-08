The Lumineers to headline the Gorge this July

by Erin Robinson

GEORGE, Wash. – The Lumineers will headline the Gorge Amphitheatre this July.

The two-time Grammy award-nominated band announced their upcoming North American tour on the heels of their fourth studio album release. “Brightside” is now available worldwide.

In 2020, the Lumineers created the world’s first major climate positive tour and will be partnering with the environmental non-profit REVERB.org again on this year’s tour.

The band has committed to a comprehensive climate action program via REVERB’s Music Climate Revolution Campaign, meaning they are reducing the tour’s environmental footprint and engaging fans to take action at their shows.

The show will be held Saturday, July 16, but tickets will go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

