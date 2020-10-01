The leaves are changing, but the temperatures are not! WARM start to October -Kris

The calendar is marching forward into October, but the weather feels more like early July. High temperatures will continue to run between 10 and 15 degrees above average through the weekend and beyond. Our average high these days is in the mid 60s. Our high temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

High pressure will keep the storms and most of the clouds away through the weekend. However, you might notice a haze on the horizon for the next couple of days. Thin layers of smoke from wildfires burning in California are passing by overhead.