The Latest: WSP preparing for ‘disruptions’ as legislature convenes

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol received information about groups planning to “disrupt” Monday’s opening of the state legislative session, prompting Governor Jay Inslee to send 750 National Guard members to the Capitol in preparation.

4 News Now reporter Maher Kawash is in Olympia with the latest updates.

5:30 a.m.

Security precautions have been in place since Sunday night and will be amplified through the day in anticipation of protests.

No shortage of security here at the Capitol. WSP troopers have been rolling in non stop in the last half hour. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/42tPeVMvxX — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) January 11, 2021

Chris Loftis, Public Information Officer for WSP, said fencing and perimeters have also been set up as a safety precuation.

WSP is preparing for protests, but hopes all will remain peaceful.

“The people’s work will be done today in the state of Washington,” Loftis said. “We can lose a couple of windows, but we’re not going to allow ourselves to lose people and democracy itself.”

Loftis said people protest nearly every day in Olympia and WSP works to protect those rights of free expression. He said WSP will move in when that action turns illegal and starts putting people’s lives at risk.

