The latest: Traffic conditions across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Heavy snowfall is creating a messy morning commute. Find the latest on traffic conditions below.

Eastern Washington

Multiple slide-offs have been reported across the region, with several happening on I-90. City of Spokane plows are out and working on arterials. Hills and bridges are also a priority.

WSDOT has already done a sweep of the freeways, but plows are out across eastern Washington.

Find the latest traffic alerts from 920 News Now Traffic below:

WSDOT asks that drivers slow down and watch for plows.

 

