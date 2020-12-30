The latest: Traffic conditions across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Heavy snowfall is creating a messy morning commute. Find the latest on traffic conditions below.
Eastern Washington
Multiple slide-offs have been reported across the region, with several happening on I-90. City of Spokane plows are out and working on arterials. Hills and bridges are also a priority.
WSDOT has already done a sweep of the freeways, but plows are out across eastern Washington.
Find the latest traffic alerts from 920 News Now Traffic below:
WSDOT asks that drivers slow down and watch for plows.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.