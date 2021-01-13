The Latest: Road closures as severe winds bring down trees across the region

SPOKANE, Wash. — Strong winds have knocked trees down into streets across Spokane and North Idaho. Find a list of the latest closures and incidents below:

Spokane

A large tree is down in the 1200 block of W Columbia

A tree has fallen on a house at 63rd Ave

A woman was killed when a tree fell on her car at 27th and Post

Trees are down at Manito Boulevard and 27th

A tree has fallen on a car in the 200 block of 16th Ave

A tree has falled on a car near 27th and Howard, no injuries reported

A massive tree is on a house at Nora and Oak

A tree has fallen on a house at 42nd and Helena

Right lane is blocked on Browne St to the eastbound I-90 on ramp due to a downed tree

Driscoll to Princeton is completely blocked

A tree has fallen near a house at 17th and Lacy

Howard Street near Comstock Park is blocked in several spots because of down trees

Northwest Blvd is blocked at the north entrance up to the field near Winston Court

A tree is on a house near Upton and Alberta

A tree has landed on a stucture near 22nd and University

North Idaho

Strahorn is closed in Hayden due to multiple trees, power lines in the road

