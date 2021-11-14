The Latest: Power outages reported across the Inland Northwest

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people are without power across the Inland Northwest.

Avista Utilities is reporting a large outage in Wellpinit, with smaller outages reported in Sprague, Loon Lake and Spokane Valley.

Power outages aren’t only hitting eastern Washington, though; customers in North Idaho are also dealing with issues.

Avista says customers in Sandpoint, Hayden and south of Coeur d’Alene are also affected.

The outages come as high winds gusts hit the region. The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Watch for much of the INW. It affects Spokane, the upper Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, as well as the Central Panhandle Mountain, Coeur d’Alene area, Idaho Palouse and Northern Panhandle.

Gusts of 35-45 mph are expected through 7 p.m. Sunday. Winds will die down overnight, but stronger gusts of 40-55 mph move in Monday evening.

Conditions are expected to improve heading into Tuesday.

Avista outages can be checked here.

Inland Power customers can check outages here.

Kootenai Electric outages can be found here.

