LIVE UPDATES: High winds hit the Inland Northwest, thousands without power

Strong winds are moving into the Inland Northwest, bringing the possibility of downed trees, downed powerlines and widespread outages.

Find the latest on conditions below:

5:45 p.m.

The first reports of damage are beginning to come in. A large tree fell near 22nd and Adams in Spokane’s Cannon Hill neighborhood.

4:16 p.m.

Inland Power reporting more than 500 members without power. The power company said estimated restoration times most likely won’t be available until after the storm has passed. That could be more than 24 hours, depending on the extent of the damage.

⚠️OUTAGE ALERT (4 P.M.) We currently have just over 500 members without power. Estimated restoration times are not likely to be available until the storm has passed & we are able to complete assessments, which may take 24+ hours, depending on the extent of the damage. pic.twitter.com/eBxXnTobuc — Inland Power (@InlandPower) November 15, 2021

4:14 p.m.

The National Weather Service is reporting gusts around 55 mph in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area.

𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞! Gusts around 55 mph so far being reported in the Spokane/CDA area. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/MtHtqNOmRW — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 16, 2021

3:56 p.m.

More than 13,700 Avista customers are without power across eastern Washington and North Idaho. Outages have been reported in Colville, Chewelah, Spokane, Priest River, Pondery, Hope, and down into Coeur d’Alene, Rathdrum and Wallace.

3:44 p.m.

SR 20/Sherman Pass reopens as trees are cleared from the road.

3:25 p.m.

More than 9,000 Northern Lights customers are without power. The outage is impacting people in Sagle, Sandpoint and up into the Priest River area.

3:00 p.m.

State Route 20/Sherman is blocked in both directions. Several trees are down as a result of high winds. Drivers should expect delays.

A heads up to travelers that SR 20/Sherman Pass is currently BLOCKED in both directions due to at least 4-5 trees down from high winds. Drivers should expect delays. Crews are en route to clear the trees from the roadway. https://t.co/Ss1RAe3iG7 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 15, 2021

2 p.m.

A High Wind Watch is in effect through 10 p.m. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected.\

