The latest: Conditions on local mountain passes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow is falling across the region, making for tricky driving conditions on local mountains. Find the latest information below:

Snoqualmie Pass

As of Tuesday evening, there was compact snow and ice on the roadway. Chains are currently required going in both directions for all cars except those with all-wheel drive.

You can check for updates HERE.

Stevens Pass

Traction tires are required for all cars, going both directions, and chains are required on vehicles at or above 10,000 pounds. Oversize vehicles are prohibited. There is compact snow and ice on the roadway as of Tuesday evening.

Fourth of July Pass

Up to 3.5 inches of snowfall is expected, with wind gusts up to 11 miles per hour.

Lookout Pass

Roads are currently dry, but watch out for ice on the roadway.

