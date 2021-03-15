The last week of winter will feel like spring – Mark

Happy Monday!

The last official week of winter will feel like spring!

We’ll see clouds and mild temperatures throughout the day today, with mid-to-high forties.

We’re seeing about average highs for this time of year, with some 50s creeping in.

Here’s a look at the 4 Things to Know for today:

We saw some showers this morning, but we’ll be clear for the rest of the day

Cloudy conditions will stick around through the afternoon

We’ll see a warming trend through Thursday

More rain on the way for Friday

We warm into the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday with 62 on Thursday. Friday will bring another front and cooler with rain showers, then clouds and mild for the weekend.