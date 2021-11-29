The last few days of November will be warm – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Hope you’re having a great Monday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for the rest of the day:

  • Dry this afternoon
  • Clouds and breezy Tuesday
  • Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week
  • Temperatures will be cooling this weekend

Mon Mid 4 Things

We will have clouds and mild temperatures all day.

Mon Rest Of

High temperatures will well above the average 37 degrees we usually see at this time of years. Highs will be in the upper 40s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Mon Highs

Tonight’s low temperatures will also be above average around the region.

Mon Nights Lows

Expect a cloudy and warm afternoon with above average temperatures and dry conditions for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will see near record high temperatures in our region.

We will be cooling back to seasonal temperatures for the weekend.

Mon Planning 7 Day

