The last few days of November will be warm – Mark
- Dry this afternoon
- Clouds and breezy Tuesday
- Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week
- Temperatures will be cooling this weekend
We will have clouds and mild temperatures all day.
High temperatures will well above the average 37 degrees we usually see at this time of years. Highs will be in the upper 40s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
Tonight’s low temperatures will also be above average around the region.
Expect a cloudy and warm afternoon with above average temperatures and dry conditions for the rest of the week.
Wednesday will see near record high temperatures in our region.
We will be cooling back to seasonal temperatures for the weekend.
