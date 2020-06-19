The last day of spring will give us a preview of warm, summer weather

Blue skies, sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s. That sounds just about perfect, doesn’t it? Dreamy, summer weather will be the hallmark of our last full day of spring on Friday. A flat ridge of high pressure will keep temperatures from climbing too much above average.

That same flat ridge will weaken a little bit for Saturday, which will allow a cold front to move over the top of the ridge in the afternoon. The front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly to the mountains. It will also cool things down just a couple of degrees for the weekend. Summer officially starts on Saturday at 2:43 p.m. PDT.

Perhaps the most important day of the forecast is Sunday, Father’s Day! Sunday will be breezy with showers lingering over north Idaho. Summer weather will really take hold next week. Temperatures will soar into the 80s with sunshine.