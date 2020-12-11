‘The last couple of weeks have been interesting’: Dr. Lutz prepares to take new role with state department of health

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just weeks after being ousted from the Spokane Regional Health District, Dr. Bob Lutz is preparing to begin a new journey with the state Department of Health.

In an interview with 4 News Now, Lutz said the last few weeks have “interesting.” Questions still linger about his termination from the SRHD and Lutz did not want to go into detail, but it did not take long for him to find his next step.

Lutz said the DOH reached out to him a few weeks ago and he could not pass up the opportunity to help the state with its pandemic response. He will officially start his role on December 16, but has already been in meetings and trainings.

In the weeks since Lutz’s departure, Spokane County has seen record cases and hospitalizations. Spokane, along with King and Pierce counties, now represent about 52 percent of all COVID cases across the state.

“It’s just unfortunate the explosion of COVID-19 has occurred as it has,” Lutz said, pointing to the difficulty of pandemic fatigue.

He went on to say the state’s latest restrictions are critical and there are “some signals” those are working. He said COVID-19 is sensitive to behavior change, so restrictions, along with mask-wearing are the best chance at knocking the virus down.

Lutz also took time to acknowledge fading trust in public health before his firing and he said that has continued, but it will not change his path of following the science.

“I won’t change my basic approach,” Lutz said. “I hope people continue to demonstrate the trust they have in me going forward.”

In the days after he was terminated, many across the Spokane community reacted with support. From petitions to yard signs and most frequently, the resignation of advisory committee members, community members and medical experts said they now lack trust in the SRHD administrator.

That administrator, Amelia Clark, was the one who initiated Lutz’s termination in the first place. The state board of health has since launched an investigation into her handling of the situation.

The SRHD still has not found a permanent replacement, but Dr. Frank Velazquez has agreed to serve as the interim health director until then.