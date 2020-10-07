The King Family Haunted House is still on this Halloween!

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MEAD, Wash. — The King Family Haunted House has been offering scares to the Mead community for years. The haunts are still on this year, but things will look a little different!

This time around, the haunted house is a drive-by event only; folks can still walk up and check out the spooky displays, but there will be no walk-through house.

The haunted house will be open 7–9 p.m. every weekend of October, and then every day of Halloween week!

Take a look at some of this year’s displays:





























COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.