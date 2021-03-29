The Kennel moves outdoors, socially distanced to cheer on the Zags

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Zags continue to chase history with their win over Creighton today.

Gonzaga students haven’t been able to watch one game from inside The Kennel this season, but they’re still finding a reason to cheer. Today, they moved The Kennel to root on the Zags against Creighton.







“Go get that championship. Come on. I’ve been waiting my whole life. We want it. We want it so bad,” said freshman McKenna Round.

There was a 27-foot TV screen set right in the middle of Gonzaga to connect students and cheer on the Bulldogs.

“We didn’t want to watch it on the laptop screen today. We wanted to watch it on that,” said freshman McKenna Round, looking to the massive screen.

It’s been a tough year since they couldn’t see the team play an undefeated season.

“We know when they’re playing in the kennel, and we can’t be there, but they’re just right across the street, so it’s been pretty tough,” said Gonzaga senior and event organizer Crissy Lubke. “I never would have expected that my last game in the Kennel was my last game in the Kennel last year. It’s been a tough year, but we’ve found new ways to work around it.”

New ways, like moving The Kennel outside and sitting in socially-distanced pods of six people. But, these kids are still coming together and sending support for a team that’s made everyone in Spokane so proud.

“Spokane has come together because of them, and that’s really awesome,” said Lubke.

Organizers say they’re not sure if they’ll have an event just like this one for the game on Tuesday, but they are sure they’ll keep cheering on the Zags to history.

