The Inland Northwest RV show is back

SPOKANE, Wash.– The largest multi-dealer RV show is back after COVID-19 put it on pause.

The 34th annual Inland Northwest RV show will take place Jan. 20-23 at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center.

Since this is the only multi-dealer show in the area, you can compare makes and models and six dealers can compete on price. This year’s show will have hundreds of RVs and accessories on display and on sale. There will also be special show discounts available.

Tickets will be sold at the door and will be $10 and are cash only. They’re good all weekend, kids 12 and younger get in free. Plus, parking will be free.

You’ll have the pleasure of checking out all the RVs and accessories inside. Since it’s taking place inside, make sure you grab your mask before you go because they will be required.

