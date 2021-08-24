The hottest summer on record is cooling off quickly this week! – Kris

It feels a lot like fall across the Inland Northwest this week! Temperatures around the region topped out in the 60s and lower 70s on Monday. That’s about 10 degrees below average. That “back-to-school feeling” will continue for Tuesday morning as temperatures drop into the 40s in most locations overnight. There is the possibility of frost in some of the northern valleys. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies for Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will be closer to average Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds as a weak disturbance passes through. By Friday, there’s a chance of mountain showers, but it looks like it will stay dry in the valleys through the weekend.