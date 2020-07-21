The HOTTEST day of the season on the way for Tuesday!

On Monday, we hit 90° in Spokane for only the second time this season! We will be even warmer for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the mid 90s, which is 10 degrees above average. That will also be the hottest day of the season so far.

Wednesday will be the start of a cooling trend which will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will cool only a few degrees on Wednesday, and it looks like we’ll break 90° again but just barely. The rest of the week will continue to be sunny and occasionally breezy with temperatures returning to near normal, which is in the mid 80s.