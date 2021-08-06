‘The Hive’ on E. Sprague to officially open Thursday

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane Public Schools

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library will open the first completed building from the 2018 voter-approved bond issue on Thursday.

“The Hive,” located on East Sprague, was built in partnership with Spokane Public Schools and will be a place for learning activities, new teacher training and offices for Spokane Virtual Learning. It will also offer public library services like maker spaces, events and artist residencies.

RELATED: Shadle library renovations close to completion, expected to open this fall

PHOTOS: An exclusive look inside the new Shadle library

The cutting-edge space offers four studio spaces reserved for an application-based artist residency program. The Spokane Public Library said these spaces will allow artists to take their art to the next level, foster connection and provide free arts education for the public.

The selected artists for the first residency include:

Shawn Brigman, PhD – An enrolled member of the Spokane Tribe of Indians and descendant of northern Plateau bands. He will explore skinning materials for application to sturgeon-nosed canoe interpretations from the Plateau culture region.

Miguel Maltos Gonzales – A Chicano artist interested in building a Loteria of BIPOC leaders in Spokane as part of his goal of the development of gente in the region who have experienced, or are experiencing, language, culture and indigenous heritage loss.

Shantell Jackson and Stefani Ross – They find they are inspired by one another and their art benefits from this interaction. Jackson works with painted, textured surfaces while Rossi works with clay sculptures and paintings.

Gwendolyn Zierdt Muzzy – A fiber artist who works on a draw loom, incorporating QR codes and source code from the internet into the designs of her handwoven textiles.

Mayor Nadine Woodward, Councilwoman Kate Burke and representatives from SPL and SPS will be at the Hive Thursday for a special ribbon cutting.

Credit: Spokane Public Schools

Credit: Spokane Public Schools

Credit: Spokane Public Schools

Credit: Spokane Public Schools







COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.