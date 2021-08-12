The Hive is finally open! Spokane’s newest community space to learn, grow and explore is ready for the community

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Hive has been in the works since 2018, thanks to a voter-approved bond issue. Now, the project is complete and ready to welcome the community to the new innovative resource.

The project is made possible through a partnership with Spokane Public Libraries and Spokane Public Schools. The cutting-edge library is expanding how local libraries serve the community. There aren’t any books at The Hive, but Eva Silverstone, the Arts Education Specialist with Spokane Public Libraries says libraries have a lot more purposes.

“When you think of libraries, you always think of books and reading, but, libraries are meeting centers, community spaces, online resources, education programs,” she said. “This library is unique because we don’t actually have books here.”

While there may not be books, the resources come in other forms. Local artists will complete residencies in the art studios. While in their residency, they’ll also offer free art classes for the community.

Another resource are the four meeting rooms anyone can use, free of charge. These rooms hold up to 180 people and come with state-of-the-art technology including projectors and TV’s. These can be used to host meetings, book clubs, social gathering and get togethers. Silverstone can’t wait to see The Hive start buzzing with activity.

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now





























“We have all the bells and whistles: great projector system and sound system in the rooms,” she said. “I’m looking forward to having lots of public events here.”

Spokane Public Schools already used the space to train over 100 teachers for the upcoming school year. The Virtual Learning Offices will also be housed at the Hive.

Expect to see more community programming and classes starting at The Hive later this fall.

There’s a grand opening on Thursday at 12 p.m. for anyone who wants to get a tour of the new space.

RELATED: ‘The Hive’ on E. Sprague to officially open Thursday

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.