The Hive invites the public to see the work of artists-in-residence at First Friday Artwalk

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Hive has been open for a few months now as one-of-a-kind library space centered around arts education.

The artists-in-residence at there have been working and creating in the studios and now the public is invited to see their progress.

This Friday, Nov. 5, visit the studios and check out the work of Gwendolyn Zierdt Muzzy, Miguel Gonzales, Erin Pringle, Shantell Jackson, Stefani Rossi and Shawn Brigman, PhD.

Here are descriptions of the artists and their work from the official event page:

Studio A – Gwendolyn Zierdt Muzzy is a fiber artist who works on a draw loom, incorporating QR codes and source code from the internet into the designs of her handwoven textiles.

Studio B – Miguel Gonzales is a Chicano artist interested in building a Lotería of BIPOC leaders in Spokane as part of his goal of the development of gente in the region who have experienced, or are experiencing, language, culture, and indigenous heritage loss. Miguel shares his studio with The Hive’s writer-in-residence Erin Pringle who is working on her next novel. She is the author of multiple short story collections and chapbooks as well as one other novel.

Studio C – Shantell Jackson and Stefani Rossi are sharing a studio. They find that they are inspired by one another, and their art benefits from this interaction. Shantell works with painted, textured surfaces and is eager to scale her work up with the space the studio provides. Stefani wants to explore a greater scale in her clay sculptures and her paintings that feature careful circles and lines.

Studio D – Shawn Brigman, PhD, an enrolled member of the Spokane Tribe of Indians and descendant of northern Plateau bands, will explore skinning materials for application to sturgeon-nosed canoe interpretations from the Plateau culture region, as well as the recovery of handheld scale implements like basketry and salmon nets.

Tours of the The Hive will also be available for those who are visiting for the first time!

The First Friday Artwalk will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Hive, located at 2904 E Sprague Ave.

