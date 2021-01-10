‘The hits just keep on a coming’: NYne Bar & Bistro left searching for answers with shattered window

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local bar already suffering from COVID-19 closures has taken another hit.

NYne Bar & Bistro posted a photo to Facebook Saturday, saying, “The hits just keep on a coming.”

The photo shows the popular downtown Spokane bar’s front window, shattered from what appears to be an item that was thrown through it.

“You can shatter our windows, but you’ll never shatter our spirit,” it reads in the post.

The bar’s owner, Kitty Kane, shared video with 4 News Now of someone walking past the building shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and appearing to throw something. Kane says they have filed a police report regarding the incident.

4 News Now reached out to Spokane Police and is waiting to hear back.