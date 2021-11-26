‘The highlight of my day;’ Salvation Army provides 150 meals to the community

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash — The holidays aren’t easy for everyone, but organizations like the Salvation Army try to make life a little brighter by offering a free hot meal for all those who come through its doors.

For Randy Cameron, it was the highlight of his day.

“I don’t have any family to speak of and it’s nice to be around other people on this day,” he said.

Last year, the Salvation Army converted its annual Thanksgiving dinner into a drive-through because of the pandemic. This year it was back in person.

Mitchell Cunningham decided this year he wasn’t going to take the opportunity to be together for granted.

“There’s a lot of people I know that don’t have places to go and I invited them down here hoping to see them and to just enjoy their company and be a family with them,” Cunningham said.

He knows firsthand how vital the Salvation Army is for the community.

“I lived in a shelter for 6 months and I’ve been going to their recovery group for almost two years and the wonderful things they’ve provided for me, and my family and people I’ve grown to love as a family here, I couldn’t find a better place to spend it than here,” Cunningham said.

Major Ken Perine of the Salvation Army says being able to provide family within the community is exactly what it’s all about.

“A Thanksgiving meal for us is really about providing a place for our community members to come together and have fellowship and just sit around together and have a nice Thanksgiving meal,” he said.

The Salvation Army of Spokane was able to provide 150 meals Thursday.

RELATED: ‘We are serious about giving and helping others’: Fresh Soul gifts $50 bills with free Thanksgiving meals

RELATED: ‘It’s truly about seeing family’: After year apart, Spokane couple excited to be with family for Thanksgiving again

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.