The heat returns for the second half of the weekend – Kris

For the first time in more than a month, temperatures were actually BELOW AVERAGE on Friday. It was only by one degree, but it felt great. We have one more day of seasonal temperatures, and then we’re right back into the hot, hazy weather. Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Our average high is in the mid 80s. Temperatures take a big jump on Sunday as high pressure builds into the region. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Hot-dry conditions will continue through the 7-day forecast. We are keeping a close on Tuesday for the possibility of thunderstorms, which is the last thing we need right now with the fire danger so high.