The heat really starts kicking in

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

The rest of your day will be cool compared to this week, with highs in the upper 80s. Enjoy it while you can!

Tue Rest Of

Your 4 Things to Know: It’s about to get HOT, with the possibility of 100 degrees by Friday. The wildfire smoke is also moving back in, and we’ll be under hazy sunshine the rest of this week. Next week, things should finally start to cool down again.

Tue Mid 4 Things

Excessive Heat Watch starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

Updated Hw

Today’s highs are, surprisingly, near normal.

Tue High

On Wednesday, it’s going to be downright hot— take a look at the difference in temperatures in just 24 hours. Many places are seeing near 10-degree rises in heat!

Tue Wed Highs

Heat will start building in today with much hotter temperatures tomorrow. Near or at 100 degrees through Saturday and then we start to cool down. Conditions will be hot and hazy through Sunday.

Tue Planning 7 Day

