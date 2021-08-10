The heat really starts kicking in – Mark

The rest of your day will be cool compared to this week, with highs in the upper 80s. Enjoy it while you can!

Your 4 Things to Know: It’s about to get HOT, with the possibility of 100 degrees by Friday. The wildfire smoke is also moving back in, and we’ll be under hazy sunshine the rest of this week. Next week, things should finally start to cool down again.

Excessive Heat Watch starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

Today’s highs are, surprisingly, near normal.

On Wednesday, it’s going to be downright hot— take a look at the difference in temperatures in just 24 hours. Many places are seeing near 10-degree rises in heat!

Heat will start building in today with much hotter temperatures tomorrow. Near or at 100 degrees through Saturday and then we start to cool down. Conditions will be hot and hazy through Sunday.