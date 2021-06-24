Days away from record-breaking heat – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, June 24:

Sunny and very warm

100 degrees and hotter this weekend

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect tomorrow

108 degrees next Monday and Tuesday

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect tomorrow afternoon.

Today will be sunny and very warm. Our high temperatures will reach 90 degrees.

Temperatures are hot statewide.

A dome of high pressure and heat is moving up the coast. Temperatures will be in the 90s today and Friday with an Excessive Heat Watch in effect Friday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Record setting heat moves in for the weekend and remains until next week.