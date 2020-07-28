The heat is on: Heat Advisory through Thursday -Kris

Hot, dry weather is in the forecast this week, including the possibility of our first triple digit day in Spokane! The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY through Thursday, asking residents to “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances”.

Meanwhile, expect blue skies and sunshine for Tuesday, with a high in Spokane of 97°. That would be the highest reading of the season in Spokane.

Expect a similarly hot and sunny day for Wednesday. Thursday, things get more interesting. Right now, it looks like we could record our first 100°+ day in Spokane in almost two years! It will be hot, but the clouds will increase with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be slightly cooler Friday, but temperatures will still climb into the upper 90s. Temperatures will return to more seasonable readings with mostly sunny skies for the weekend.