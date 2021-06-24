The heat begins to build all through next week – Mark

The heat is on and it’s only going to get hotter.

We’re sitting at about 90 degrees today before we start inching up to those triple-digit temperatures.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

An Excessive Heat Watch has gone into effect and continues through next week.

A normal high for Spokane at this time of year is about 76.

A dome of high pressure, brings heat up the coast. We’re seeing record temperatures, not only in Spokane and North Idaho, but all across the Pacific Northwest.