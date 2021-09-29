The Harlem Globetrotters return to the Spokane Arena in January 2022

by Olivia Roberts

Spokane Arena Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their A-game to the Spokane Arena in January 2022.

The Globetrotters’ Spread Game tour will visit more than 200 cities across the country starting in December. The team’s website describes the Spread Game tour as “full-court fun for the whole family.”

The tour will make a stop at the Spokane Arena on January 24, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.