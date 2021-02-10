‘The Great Dine Out’: The Inlander puts a spin on annual Restaurant Week

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is a new spin on Restaurant Week this year.

The Inlander announced it is launching a new dining event in March focused on highlighting the local restaurant industry. They are calling it “The Great Dine Out.”

According to a release, the two week event will start March 12, restaurants will each showcase three featured items on their menu. The Great Dine Out is designed to give participating restaurants flexibility in selecting their featured dishes, and diners flexibility in how they connect with area restaurants.

Takeout and dine in options will be available.

