‘The Great Dine Out’ reveals menus for all 160+ local restaurants

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Great Dine Out is almost upon us, and now you can take a look at all the specialized menus of your favorite local eateries for this upcoming event!

More than 160 Spokane/Coeur d’Alene-area restaurants have come together for the Inlander’s ‘Great Dine Out,’ supporting local businesses and thrusting them into the spotlight with their unique flavors and specialties, many of which have been profoundly affected by the pandemic.

Everything from Bark, A Rescue Pub’s BARK Boards to Clink’s prime rib, O’Doherty’s fish and chips to Umi Sushi’s baked lobster rolls, Saranac’s BBQ pulled pork mac & cheese to Pho Van’s pho tai nam bo vien — it’s all here.

For a full list of menus from the 160 restaurants, check out the Inlander’s digital event guide here, or visit the Inlander website. Alternatively, you can pick up a printed copy of the Great Dine Out menu selection from Rosauers, Yoke’s, Super 1, Albertsons or Safeway.

