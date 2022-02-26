The Globe lights up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Inland Northwest is showing its support for Ukraine.

Gonzaga Prep senior Dylan D’Agostino and his friends wanted to bring awareness of the crisis so they lit up the Globe building with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

His dad owns the Glove so he asked if they could put the lights up.

“My hope as people drive by and they see the color of the Ukrainian flag that it encourages them to do more research about what’s happening overseas and maybe help support and show solidarity with the movement,” D’Agostino said.

D’Agostino said they think what’s happening in Ukraine is an act of aggression and was totally unwarranted.

Back in 2015, they changed the lights to show support after the attack on France.

