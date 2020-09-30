‘The future is here’; Gov. Inslee slams Boeing for reports of moving production to S. Carolina

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

A Boeing 777X airplane returns from its inaugural flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington on January 25, 2020. - Boeing's new long-haul 777X airliner made its first flight Saturday, a major step forward for the company whose broader prospects remain clouded by the 737 MAX crisis. The plane took off from a rain-slicked runway a few minutes after 10:00 am local time (1800 GMT), at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, home to Boeing's manufacturing site in the northwestern US. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee issued a statement slamming the report that Boeing would be packing its bags and moving 787 production to South Carolina.

Boeing currently holds all 787 Dreamliner production in Everett, but a report from the Wall Street Journal said that the aviation company would be moving that to South Carolina, as they have been wracked by falling demand for planes.

Inslee issued the following statement:

“If the Wall Street Journal report is accurate, Boeing would be turning its back on the finest workers and the best place in the world to build airplanes. Washington state has supported the company with a well-trained workforce, a robust supply line, unparalleled infrastructure, world-class research institutions and the best business climate in America. If this report is true, it would force a review of that partnership, including a hard look at the company’s favorable tax treatment. “While Washington would continue to have more than 70,000 aerospace employees, this move could jeopardize as many as 1,000 Washington jobs. “We have asked the Boeing Company multiple times what it needs to keep 787 production in Washington. We’ve heard nothing back. Nor have we heard anything about how to restart this work when conditions improve. This move would signal an allegiance to short-term profits and Wall Street – not quality, safety and a vision for the future of the industry. “Washington state remains the best place in the world to make airplanes. The Boeing Company still has a large presence here, amidst an innovative aerospace sector that includes some of the best workers anywhere and hundreds of businesses that are part of a high-quality supply chain. The future is here. “I stand ready to work with the Boeing Company to keep production here, and with the workforce to ensure, regardless of outcome, that we keep a strong aerospace sector alive in Washington state.”

