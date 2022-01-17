Expect another foggy start to your workweek – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, January 17:

  • Fog again today
  • Cloudy and cool
  • Light rain/snow Thursday
  • No big storms in sight

Mon Am 4 Things Coat

We will have clouds and patchy fog today.

Mon Plan

If you are heading south, be aware of freezing fog.

Mon Am Advisory

Some areas of the Northwest will have zero visibility today.

Mon Am Vis

Temperatures will be just above average today. Highs will be in the upper 30s for Spokane and North Idaho.

Mon Highs

An inversion continues to trap the fog and keep us under clouds. However, a few breaks are expected with isolated afternoon showers.

It will be cloudy and cool until Thursday. That’s when we will have a good chance of light rain or snow.

It will be cloudy and mild for the weekend.

Mon 4 Day

