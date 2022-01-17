Expect another foggy start to your workweek – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, January 17:

Fog again today

Cloudy and cool

Light rain/snow Thursday

No big storms in sight

We will have clouds and patchy fog today.

If you are heading south, be aware of freezing fog.

Some areas of the Northwest will have zero visibility today.

Temperatures will be just above average today. Highs will be in the upper 30s for Spokane and North Idaho.

An inversion continues to trap the fog and keep us under clouds. However, a few breaks are expected with isolated afternoon showers.

It will be cloudy and cool until Thursday. That’s when we will have a good chance of light rain or snow.

It will be cloudy and mild for the weekend.