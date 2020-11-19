The Flaming Lips cancel upcoming concert at the Fox

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Flaming Lips have canceled their upcoming concert at the Fox.

The band has canceled their tour, but have promised to return to the Pacific Northwest when it is safe to do so.

Refunds will be issued for those who purchased tickets. Ticket holders who purchased theirs on a credit or debit card have already had their refund issued and it should appear in your account within 7-10 days.

To receive a refund for tickets purchased in cash or check, contact the box office at foxtickets@foxtheaterspokane.com or call 509-624-1200.

