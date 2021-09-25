The first weekend of fall will feel a lot more like summer – Kris

This is a weekend that you’ll want to take advantage of if you love warm, sunny weather. It might also be the last summery weekend for quite a while. Saturday will be the warmest day in the forecast with a high of 80°. That’s 10 degrees above average. Expect blue skies, sunshine and light winds. Sunday will be dry and warm as well. You might not notice, but the clouds will slowly filter in the second half of the day on Sunday, and the winds will pick up a little bit in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

The chance of rain returns to the region on Monday, and temperatures will drip back into the lower 70s. The big change in our weather pattern happens for Monday night and Tuesday as a deep area of low pressure will send wetting rains and much cooler weather to the region.