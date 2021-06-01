The first heat wave of the season arrives this week! – Kris

It was a warm Memorial Day across the Inland Northwest, but the really hot weather is ahead of us this week. On Tuesday, expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s around the Spokane area. That’s almost 20 degrees above average. Winds will be light, so don’t count on a breeze to cool you down. It will be even hotter this week in the Columbia Basin, where a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Tuesday – Thursday.

Record breaking heat is in the forecast on Wednesday as our warming trend peaks in the mid 90s. The record for Spokane on Wednesday is 92° set back in 1937. Right now, our forecasted high is 94°. It will stay hot through Thursday before cooler, breezier weather takes over heading into the weekend.