The FDA says you shouldn’t use this type of rapid COVID test

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have an E25Bio COVID-19 Direct Antigen Rapid Test, the FDA says you should not use it.

The FDA says they have not authorized, cleared, or approved the E25Bio rapid tests for distribution. They say the tests may provide inaccurate results, and they claim to be approved by the FDA, which they are not.

The FDA says the E25Bio tests contain false labeling and instructions. The test instructions tell users to collect a sample by swabbing their nose or deep in their throat. The FDA says these testing techniques could result in injury and should only be done by trained professionals.

The FDA has not received any reports of E25Bio tests causing any injuries, but they still warn the public to not use them. There are free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests provided by the government. They are available for home delivery and are cleared by the FDA.

You can order an approved rapid test here.

