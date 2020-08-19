The extreme heat is behind us, but warm, summer weather is sticking around -Kris

Spokane stayed out of the triple digits on Tuesday, but it was still extremely hot (97°). The cooling trend will continue over the next few days. However, Wednesday will still be about 10 degrees above average, with high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Clouds, sprinkles and isolated thunderstorms have been streaming up from the south, and could still impact the region, but mainly south and east of Spokane.

You will really feel a difference in the temperatures on Thursday. We will cool back down to our seasonal average, and temperatures will stay seasonable through the forecast.