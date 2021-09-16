The entire state of Idaho is now under crisis standards of care

by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — Crisis Standards of Care have been activated for hospitals across the entire state of Idaho.

This is a direct result of the massive increase of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.

The influx of COVID patients is putting a strain on the state’s hospital system and exhausting all existing resources.

CSC was activated in North Idaho earlier this month, but the activation Thursday expands to the rest of the state.

“Our hospitals and healthcare systems need our help. The best way to end crisis standards of care is for more people to get vaccinated,” said Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppessen. “The situation is dire – we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you are here for COVID-19 or a heart attack or because of a car accident.”

Under CSC, people needing help from the hospital may experience care that is different from what they expect; a bed may not be available to them or they may have to be moved to a different hospital.

Currently, the majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Health advisors stressed that the best way to move out of CSC is to have more Idahoans get vaccinated.

Idaho has among the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

