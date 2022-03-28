The Easter Bunny returns to River Park Square on April 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s almost egg-hunting season, which means the Easter Bunny returns to River Park Square soon!

The fluffy fantasy figure returns on April Fools Day, but he won’t be there long. You can take photos with the Easter Bunny on April 1-16, Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from noon-6 p.m.

You can reserve an appointment with the Easter Bunny online here.

It’s the first time in two years that the Easter Bunny’s back for public pictures. Photo provider Cherry Hill will be following safety protocols, such as requiring masks for employees, hand sanitizing stations and frequent deep cleaning.

There will also be times for sensory-friendly photos on April 3 from 9:30-11 a.m., and pet photos on April 4 and 11 from 4-7 p.m.

And don’t miss Family Fun Day on April 16. There’ll be an Easter Egg Hunt at Riverfront Park around 10 a.m. and lots of family-friendly activities at River Park Square from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. It’ll include princess photos, balloon animals, spring crafts, and an enter-to-win.

“We are thrilled to welcome back an Easter tradition that many families look forward to each year. It’s wonderful to see the energy and buzz of community activities returning to Downtown. River Park Square is planning for a busy, vibrant spring season.”

