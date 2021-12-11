The earliest sunset of the year is here, but not the latest sunrise

SPOKANE, Wash.– The sun sets at 3:57 p.m. for the next couple of days, which is the earliest of the year in the Spokane area. By the winter solstice on December 21, sunset will be three minutes later at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, in the morning the sun will keep rising later and later until January 2 when the sun rises at 7:38 a.m.

Even though the solstice has the shortest period of daylight, most of the daylight gained in late December and January comes during the evening. Why? Our calendars and clocks may be perfect and orderly, but the movement of the earth around the sun is not. Not only does it not take exactly 365 days to orbit the sun, which is why we have leap years, but the earth also doesn’t orbit the sun in a perfect circle or at a constant speed.

The elliptical orbit of the sun means that the earth is moving faster around the sun in fall and winter than in spring and summer as it whips around the short side of its path. It’s not that much quicker, but it’s just enough so that the sun can’t reach the same point in our sky in 24 hours. It takes just a little bit longer, and all of those seconds add up over time.

From the perspective of standing on earth and looking up at the same time on the clock, the sun will appear lower and lower in the sky in the morning and higher and higher in the afternoon compared to the days and weeks before. As the peak of daylight gets later and later on our clock, the sunsets get later as well. This effect will fade by springtime, but by then the tilt back towards the sun in the northern hemisphere will continue to help us gain daylight into summer.

