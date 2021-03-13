The deadline to register for Bloomsday 2021 is this Sunday

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s still time to register for Bloomsday, but not much!

The registration deadline for the upcoming race is Sunday, March 14. That deadline is this Saturday if you’d like your name printed on your race bib.

Bloomsday 2021 will be held virtually this year and is scheduled to run from April 30 to May 9. This year’s event has been deemed “Bloomsday Worldwide” and will allow more people to participate on any course of their choosing, from anywhere around the world.



